Saragossa

For its part, Real Zaragoza goes to Ponferrada full of emergencies. After three consecutive defeats, in the midst of football loss and with the story of Torrecilla’s milkmaid and JIM about the playoff completely exposed, only a victory against the revelation team of the championship would allow the Aragonese team to rebuild its figure somewhat and not open a crisis.

Juan Ignacio Martínez, who will return to play with a defense of four, has the casualties of the sanctioned Vada and the injured Nano Mesa, in addition to Iván Azón, positive for COVID-19, according to the technician himself. New in the call are Nieto, fully recovered from his intervention in the nasal septum, and the footballers of the subsidiary Miguel Ángel Sanz, Ángel López, Puche, Luengo and Vaquero.

As to follow: Narváez. The crack of Zaragoza wants to go back to thrashing with his team. Today will have a complicated square to shine.