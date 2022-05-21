With no margin for error, the Ponferradina faces the last home game of the regular season obliged to beat Leganés and wait to what happens in other fieldsmainly in Montilivi, to keep alive their chances of qualifying for the play off of ascent. With a direct confrontation between the palms Y Oviedo In between, if Deportiva manages to add the three points tonight and Girona does not do the same against Mirandés, the Bercian team would reach the last day among the top six and depending on himself to reach the great goal. In any case, winning would overtake one of his three rivals before the final resolution of the championship (follow the match live on AS.com).

But before doing the milkmaid’s accounts, the Blue and Whites will have to do their homework and beat a Leganes who arrives in Ponferrada with the homework done but far from vacationas he showed last week against the Eibar. La Deportiva will have to work hard to achieve victory backed by a Toralin who will put himself in ‘playoff mode’ to take his own flyings even before the start of the match.

Bolus once again has all its troops, with the exception of the injured Saverio, and he will be able to put his eleven gala in contention, with Amir in goal; Paris Adot, Pascanu, Copete and Ríos Reina in the defensive line; Agus Medina and Erik Morán in midfield, with Dani Ojeda and Naranjo on the wings; and Edu Espiau and Sergi Enrich as attacking couple, with the always Yuri’s dangerous bullet in the chamber.

Is he Leganes in this season finale scrapping a limp team crying out for denouement worthy, but immediate. And the more painless, the better. Complicated matter if one takes into account that the last duels are serving to highlight individual troubles until now hidden. The list with which Mehdi Nafti has traveled to Ponferrada is an example of this.

The technical summoned only 19 footballers Y left out to relevant men for personal decision. They are the cases of Randjelovic and Quintilla, both healthy, but discarded. Iván Villar has not been summoned for a long time for the same reason. Trio pointed out from the blackboard without the protagonists understanding very well the reason for the absence. If to this are added the low of those sanctioned Palencia and Javi Hernandez and the injured Recio, Perea, Pardo and Arnáizthe result is a starving team which will have the novelty of Rentero, midfielder of the subsidiary, to complete the 19 men who will be in Toralín. An almost pre-pandemic cast.

It would not be news at this end of the course if it were not for the fact that the rival plays an entire playoff for promotion to First Division against a more than diminished Lega. He will do it especially in defense, where there is not a single left back available. Hence the Quintilla’s absence be more striking. Nyom could fill the role with Bustinza on the right side. The captain points out that he will return to a lineup for the first time since January 8, when he was in the game against Real B. Depending on the system (we will see if the 4-1-4-1 is maintained).

The other captain could also have a leading role, an Eraso who faces the last two games of the season and surely of his career as a cucumberalthough thatlike the rest of sports planning, is about to decide in this Leganés pending sales process to the group of US investors represented by Jeff Luhnow.

Ups and downs

Kike Saverio is the only one absent in the bercianos. Palencia and Javi Hernández, due to suspension. Recio, Perea, Pardo and Arnáiz, due to injury, and Quintillà, Lazar and Villar, due to a technical decision, will not be in the pepineros.

keys

No margin. La Deportiva only needs to win to continue having options to reach the promotion playoff on the last day.

Environment. El Toralín will present its best clothes to push its team and a massive reception for the players is planned two hours before the game.

Absences. Leganés has traveled to Ponferrada with just enough, in a patched cast with notable problems especially in defense and on the left side.

Motivation. The end of the season with no goals in sight draws a Leganés that plays only for the pride and motivation that its protagonists intend to show.

aces to follow

Agus Medina. The Catalan midfielder is the engine of Ponferradina. If Agus shows up, the team works.

Bustinza. The Leganés captain hints that he will return to the lineup after not having been in the game since January. Losses open doors for you.

Statistical corner

Ponferradina and Leganés have faced each other six times in Ponferrada, three in Segunda B and another three in Segunda, with a record of four Bercian victories and two draws. Last year Deportiva won 3-2 with goals from Curro Sánchez, Óscar Sielva and Yuri, while Juan Muñoz and Sielva, with their own goals, scored the goals for the Madrid team.

The detail

The Peña Hijos de Obelix de la Ponferradina presented their ‘Jabalí’ award to the Deportiva coach, Jon Pérez Bolo, wishing him the best in the fight to reach the playoff for promotion to First Division.