Fuenlabrada

For this duel, the azulón team recovers one of its greatest threats, the ‘all-field player’ Randy Nteka, who has already completed his penalty cycle. It does not improve, yes, the part of casualties that continues with the same members as the previous day (Sekou Gassama, Pinchi, Iribas, Feuillassier and Aguado).

However, the eleven chosen by Oltra will not be far from being the ones aligned in the duel against Zaragoza, except for the inclusion of Randy Nteka in the midfielder. This will lead to the return of Jano, the achiever par excellence, to the bench and the return of Cristóbal to the Azulonas engine room.

As to follow: Espinosa. The Talaverano returns to enjoy football settling as a starter in the Fuenlabrada eleven. A good part of his game will come out of his boots.