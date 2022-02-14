Ponferradina Y Royal Society B faces are seen in The Toralin with the need to add the three points at stake, although with goals diametrically opposites (follow the match live on AS.com). The bercianoswho have not won at home since the beginning of December, are looking for a victory that, in addition to giving joy to their fans, allows them to continue in playoff positions. The donostiarras they need points to start making up ground towards the salvation zone.

The Sporty comes from chaining two losses in a row in the league for the first time this season and wants to cut the dynamic as soon as possible with a victory. The team left good minutes both before the Tenerife like in Gironabut the mistakes they ended up by leave them with nothing in both games, which has led their pursuers to compress the table in search of one of the places that give access to dream of First.

Bolus retrieves for this match to Daniel Ojeda, a decisive player in the blue and white attack, and has no more casualties than the injured Saverio. The Bilbao coach could back to 4-4-2 with Yuri Y Sergio Enrich as an attacking couple and, in addition to the aforementioned Ojeda, Erik Moran would return to eleven to form a couple with Agus Medina in the center of the field. Naranjo, Baeza and Juan Hernández compete for the left wing.

For his part, the subsidiary of the Real society keep looking for that victory with which break his losing streak of nine games in a row without winning and that allows him to maintain a halo of hope on the permanence. Xabi Alonso’s men have two good games in recent days, but without the victory prize. two draws against the palms Y Lugo They have made him improve his self-esteem, and to think that the redemptive triumph that he does not stop looking for is not so far away.

The realistic subsidiary has achieved score in their last two outingsso the foals always compete and will put the Ponferradina to the test in front of their fans. Xabi Alonso recover to Blasco, he left due to coronavirus a week ago, and he can count on Turrientes and Olasagasti for a field center with a great present and a better future. And up karrikaburu he has recovered the lost goal, so with Lobete they form a very dangerous attacking duo. And in defense the signing Enrique Clemente, waiting for the debut of Jonathan Gómez on the left side.

Ups and downs

In the bercianos, Dani Ojeda returns, after overcoming his injury, while Kike Saverio will not be there, due to physical problems. Meanwhile, in San Sebastian, Vasco returns, but not Djouahra.

keys

win at home La Deportiva has not won in front of its fans in the League since December 5 and needs to add the three points to continue in the playoffs.

Defending. The Bercian team has conceded six goals in the last three games, a point to improve for Bolo.

Ties. Real B accumulates two days in a row without losing, but does not finish achieving that redemptive victory. With draws it goes nowhere.

Effectiveness. The realistic subsidiary generates a lot of football, but it is difficult for them to make it effective and for it to be reflected on the scoreboard.

aces to follow

Sergio Enrich. The Menorcan made his debut with Deportiva in the first leg against Real B. Although he has been resisting the goal in recent days, his work up front is gold for his attacking teammates.

Karrikaburu. He is the man-goal for the Real subsidiary and he finally scored again last day against Lugo. He must serve to regain self-esteem.