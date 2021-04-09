Ponferradina Y Fuenlabrada are measured this noon in The Toralín looking for three points that allow them to lick the wounds of the last day and resume the race by their respective objectives (follow the game live on AS.com). The berciano team does not want to lose track with the positions of playoff and the Madrilenians want to expand distances with him decline so as not to get into trouble in the last days.

In the local box the main novelty is in the possibility that Manu Hernando come back to the call three months after being injured in Almería. The central has trained normally during the week, although it seems hasty that I return to eleven. Yes it will be in the lineup Pascanu, forming next to Love in the center of the rear, with Paris adot Y Moi Delgado as laterals, while the rest of the eleven is unknown, starting with the drawing that the coach will choose from the start.

Bolo admitted that his intention is to match the physical strength of his rival, so he could choose to play with three players on the inside (Erik Morán, Larrea and Aguza) and to point a strong man like Kaxe, leaving the bands to Curro Y Pablo Morán.

For his part, Fuenlabrada arrives hurt in his pride by the undeserved defeat that he suffered before the Saragossa. However, it is well known that living in the past does not usually bring a good present in life, or in football, perhaps its highest expression. Therefore, wards of Oltra they want to use that feeling hurt like spur to obtain three gold points in a salvation that is as close (eight points) as far according to the anxiety to achieve it.

For this duel, the azulón team recovers to one of his biggest threats, the ‘todocampista’ Randy nteka, which has already completed its penalty cycle. It does not improve, yes, the part of low that continues with the same members as the previous day (Sekou Gassama, Pinchi, Iribas, Feuillassier Y Watery). Thinking about it coldly, this day is the first after several months in which Torres’s painting instead of increasing the list of absences, decreases. “Who does not console himself is because he does not want to”, they will think of the Kiriko fiefdom.

However, the eleven chosen by Oltra will not be far from being the ones aligned in the duel against Zaragoza, except for the inclusion of Randy nteka on the Half Point. This will entail the return of Janus, achiever par excellence, to the bench and the return of Cristóbal to the Azulonas engine room. The bands will be in charge of Thorny and Ibán Salvador, two ‘extremes’ that look more than ‘ten’. Finally, the defense will be made up of four defenders who are synonymous with reliability; Sotillos, Pulido, Juanma and Glauder; and the lead for the always worker Borja Garcés.

Keys

Physical. Bolo announced his intention to match the physical display of his rival paying special attention to strategy and second plays.

Streak. Deportiva have not lost at their stadium since last November and they trust El Toralín to score the three points.

Keep calm. The Fuenlabrada must not go crazy in its hunt for permanence. The game accompanies and the results will come again.

Good memories. El Toralín was the stadium where Fuenlabrada achieved salvation last season with a resounding 0-3 victory.

Aces to follow

Pascanu. The Romanian central defender will return to the starting eleven after his participation in the Under-21 European Championship in a match where his strength from above can be decisive.

Thorny. The talaverano returns to to enjoy of football settling as holder in the eleven of Fuenlabrada. A good part of his game will come out of his boots.

Statistical corner

Fuenlabrada visits Ponferrada for the seventh time, where they have played five games in Second B and one, last year, in Second. Precisely, last season’s was one of the two Azulonas victories at Bierzo, and coincidentally both were 0-3. The other four games were won by Ponferradina.

The data: Ascent of the hand

Ponferradina and Fuenlabrada rose together to Second two seasons ago and are on the way to adding their third consecutive participation in the silver category.