Ponferradina

Bolo will not be able to count on the injured Manu Hernando, Ríos Reina, Sielva, Gaspar and Curro, so he will be forced to redo an eleven that until a couple of days ago the fans were learning by running. It is even possible that the coach chooses to change the drawing and start playing with two forwards.

No news is expected in defense, with Caro in goal and Paris Adot, Pascanu, Amo and Moi Delgado on the line of four. Ahead, Erik Morán and Larrera will form a couple in the engine room, while Pablo Valcarce and Doncel will play on the wings. Above, Yuri seems the only fixed piece and the Brazilian could form with Kaxe if Bolo decides to return to 4-4-2 or with Juergen behind if the coach prefers to keep the drawing of three midfielders.

As to follow: Yuri. He returns to ownership and wants to do it with goals. Add another good season at El Bierzo.