Ponferradina

At Deportiva, the big news in the call will be the return of Ríos Reina, who has been kept away from the pitch by injuries and covid since the beginning of December. In addition, Yuri, who did not play in Las Palmas as a precaution, has trained normally and Bolo announced that he will be in the starting lineup.

The Blue and Whites will seek a victory that allows them to stay alive in the complicated fight to cut five points from their predecessors in as many rounds to play a promotion playoff to First Division for the first time in their history, and despite the differences in the table, Bolo He insisted on the need to go out for the game from the first minute to avoid scares.

As to follow: Yuri. The usual crack of Ponferradina. Today he will seek to score goals that allow his people to continue dreaming.