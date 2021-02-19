Ponferradina wins the Castilian Leonese duel and achieves a very important victory. The Bierzo They have imposed themselves on a direct rival who, in addition, was coming in an upward progression: Mirandés has fallen after four consecutive games without losing defeat.

The second part had more crumbs than the first, with a Deportiva that put one more gear in and warned until Óscar Sielva, who is already a top scorer for this team, scored a great goal with his head.

As a result of both, Jon Pérez Bolo’s men grew in the crash and the Burgos did not find the key to react. For more inri, Iván Martín saw the red card and he left his own the last twenty minutes with ten.

With this breeding ground, the local team did not suffer to defend their income and is momentarily placed at a point of Rayo Vallecano, located in promotion playoff positions. In addition, next week Madrid and Leonese will meet in Vallecas.