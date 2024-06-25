Are the reasons perhaps exclusivity agreements with competitors? It would seem not. The team wants to bring the game to PlayStation, but there are some problems with the publishing process of the Japanese company.

One of the great indie successes of recent years is Vampire Survivors . It’s a bullet hell in which, as one of many characters, we have to survive waves of enemies for as long as possible. The game has arrived on pretty much every platform except PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 .

The words of the authors of Vampire Survivors on the PlayStation version

Poncle – the development team – commented on the issue of publishing the game on PS4 and PS5 via its social channels. On Twitter, the team said that for the time being does not yet have a release date to announcebut is doing everything it can to release the game as quickly as possible.

“Since it’s summer, a lot of people have been asking us when the PlayStation game will be released. We want to keep you updatedas we don’t have a release date to share yet, but we wanted to let you know why.”

“This is the first time we’re going through the publishing process on PlayStation, so it’s taking a little longer than usual. We’re also doing some testing on the Trophies to make sure they are right but we will let you know as soon as possible when we have a firm date!”.

We therefore hope that there will be news as soon as possible, so that PlayStation fans can go monster hunting in Vampire Survivors. Still talking about the game, here are the crossovers we would like.