Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.23.2021 07:38:19

Poncho by Nigris, Famous influencer and former Big Brother member, again He was spattered with controversy after uploading a video with his mother. What happened? What did? It turns out that the content creator shared a clip in which he threw his mother into a pool, causing social media users to criticize him as an assault on the woman who gave him life. Was it rude?

It was through a video that he shared Poncho de Nigris where you can see how he throws his mother under the assumption that he thinks he is very ‘young’. And although the event occurred amid laughter, for Internet users it was not a cause for grace.

In the clip you can see how the influencer throws his mother into the pool, who was in the company of her grandchildren. The woman is surprised and even rude the famous, explaining that he forgot how to swim.

“Did you drown or what? What happened, mom? not that very young ”, Poncho de Nigris said.

“I forgot how to swim, stupid”, replied Poncho de Nigris’s mother, who coughed from swallowing water when she was thrown into the pool.

As expected, netizens reacted. Some celebrated the ‘good’ relationship he has with his mother, while there was no shortage of negative comments that accused him of mistreating his mother and not caring for her.

“Don’t be rude to your mommy, take good care of her”; “From stories how is it xqt I still love the way you are”; “Alfonso you are very chucky with your holy mother, the good thing that she is super cool and endures”; “That’s being rude”; “This man does not tire of making a fool of himself”; “Poor lady”; “And then he says that his mother complains and sees how he treats her”, it is read between the reactions.

.

Grb

.

.

.