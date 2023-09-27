Nigris Poncho is involved in a new controversy after his mother shared shocking details of her past on one of the family’s most controversial podcasts.

Leticia Guajardo, mother of the well-known Monterrey influencer, brought to light a dark episode of her relationship with her son, accusing him of harassing her during her childhood and even calling him “sick“.

The controversy broke out when Poncho de Nigris began to remember anecdotes from his youth, and in the middle of his memories, he revealed that he had been traumatized by his motherLeticia Guajardo for uncomfortable situations during her childhood.

According to what the influencer said, his mother asked him and his siblings for things while she was bathing, which occasionally resulted in the children seeing her. naked.

“I have been traumatized since we were little because my mother was taking a bath and she always yelled at us and we would go into the dressing room and see her,” confessed the former participant of the Televisa reality show.‘The House of the Famous Mexico’.

However, these statements infuriated Leticia Guajardo, who responded with a surprising accusation, stating that in reality, Poncho was the one who spied on her and made inappropriate comments while she was half-naked.

“You were always looking at me, I liked you. I had my back turned and you said: ‘How good you are, mom, if I were someone else…’. Forgive me, but you were sick,” said the mother of the television host.

But that’s not all, Mrs. Leticia also accused him of harassing her sister, Leticia de Nigris, so the tension in the podcast reached its peak when Poncho, already very upset by his mother’s accusations, told him. He asked: “What’s wrong, mom? I’m your son. What the hell?”

It should be noted that the shocking statements that have circulated in a video on social networks are already a year old, but to date, Poncho de Nigris has not made public comments about his resurgence and the controversy it has generated.

