The House of the Famous Mexicocontinues to be a topic of conversation on social networks, because now it has been leaked that nigris poncho earns more money than Wendy Guevara within the reality show, since the production gives them a weekly salarybut it is the first who earns much more.

In a gossip portal on YouTube it was leaked that Poncho de Nigris receives half a million pesos a week for staying at La Casa de Los Famosos México, while Wendy Guevara, who is the favorite of the public, earns at least seventy thousand a week.

And it is that so much nigris poncho as Wendy Guevara they are stopping making content on their channels to participate in the reality show, that is why the production of The House of the Famous Mexico he gives them a salary a week if they continue in the competition.

Poncho de Nigris earns more than Wendy Guevara/Instagram

“Well, it’s too bad that they pay so much for that conceited, rude and super arrogant man that the only thing they achieve is raise his ego, which already has it to the clouds and how that pure bullying and disrespectful man contributes there, ” “With what reason does he even do the impossible to stay”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that nigris poncho and Wendy Guevara have become the most popular members of the reality show, since they have given a lot of content and it was what the public wanted in The House of the Famous Mexico.

