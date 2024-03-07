Maryfer Centeno had a fight with Nigris Ponchothis occurred in the Today programof Televisasince apparently the graphologist had done an analysis of the driver in the past and Marcela Mistral where he claimed that the couple was not entirely well, something that the former member of The House of Famous Mexico who let him know his discontent.

If you watch the video you can see how Poncho de Nigris complains to him for having said that he was going to separate from Marcela Mistral, but Maryfer Centeno In a very professional manner, he tells him that this is not true, which sparked a small altercation between the two while the other drivers watch as they face each other in the street.The Today program of Televisa where the presenter was the host.

Although many thought that Nigris Poncho was going to explode against Maryfer Centeno He immediately prefers to agree with her a little, assuring that he will no longer do any podcasts with her, since what sparked said speculation about a separation was Marcela Mistral's discomfort in front of the cameras, since she has rarely been seen.

For those who do not know, it is not the first time that the analyst has had fights with other celebrities who have become angry when they realize how the host also describes them. The strongest fight she had in the past was with Niurka who told her everything in The Saga caused a total stir, because the Cuban did not leave anything out and threw everything in front of the cameras.

“But Marcela came out to speak on a live show and she mentioned that she didn't want to record that day because it was her birthday and she wanted to enjoy herself and Poncho still forced her to record,” “You realize that this Marifer is trying to hide and divert attention of his reckless analysis, that shows that he speaks for the sake of speaking in his analyses”, “Poncho can act like the very alpha male but he adores Marcela… and Marcela adores him… that day Marcela did not want to record and he did, There is no reason to invent divorces, they are a normal couple,” the networks write.

