Arturo Gonzalezone of the leaders of the Monterrey Football Club, was the author of one of the goals with which the Pandilla won 2-0 against Club Puebla in the presentation of the team of Fernando Ortiz in the Clausura 2024 tournament in front of his fans at the 'Steel Giant'.
Unfortunately, after the resounding failure of the previous competition, the team received criticism from a sector of those present before the match and 'Ponchito' González He spoke about it, where he commented that he hopes the connection between the fans and the club will resurface.
“Well, happy because it turned out that it was a great game that we started in the best way; I said it well, the start is always difficult, but we did very well because we worked to do it this way and we leave with the 3 points”
– Arturo González.
The Mexican midfielder was enthusiastic about the team's performance and took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the fans who support them.
“To thank them for their support, the only way to return that support is to do our best and act in this way on the field and I hope they feel represented,” he shared.
Gonzalez He scored the goal at minute 51 and came on as a substitute at minute 76, with that goal he reached 33 goals as a Gang player.
