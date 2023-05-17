The background

On the sidelines of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, Francis Bagnaia he had dedicated a reflection to the risks of accidents that have recently increased in MotoGP. For the Ducati world champion, group racing is one of the main causes of contacts and dangers that riders currently run (just think of the dynamics of the crash of Luca Marini and Alex Marquez). The concept was stated in terms that caused a bit of a stir: “From the first to the last race everyone thinks they can win. There are no longer those 6 or 7 tenths that used to be between the official bikes and the satellite ones, which probably also prevented accidents. The ‘Fantastic Four’ were the strongest at the time, but they also had the best bikes and the others were far away because they didn’t have the technical potential to stay ahead. Now the level is extreme, aerodynamically everything is pushed to the limit and everyone has a chance to win.”

In short, Bagnaia’s request was not a ‘return to the past’, but rather an analysis of the risks of group racing. But that was enough to inflame the fans.

Hervé Poncharal’s harsh answer

Bagnaia’s thesis has also reached the most influential members of the paddock, and he is undoubtedly one of them Herve Poncharal, manager of the KTM GasGas team, but also number one of IRTA, the association that includes all the teams on the grid. The French spoke to compatriots about Paddock-GPreplying in a really harsh way to the Italian centaur: “Sunday evening, before going to bed, I came across an Italian site where there was an interview with Pecco Bagnaia. Reading I stayed very surprised by the reigning world champion. I have a lot of respect and admiration for him, he’s always pretty calm in his comments, e I was amazed to read what I could define as a huge bullshit”.

Poncharal then continued, going into the merits of his accusations: “We know the work we have done to have a decent grid with the independent teams, with Dorna, FIM and MSMA we have convinced the manufacturers to give us high performance bikes, to promote young riders. And we ended up with all new or almost new bikes. At the French GP, the top 4 were made up of customer teams, and it’s great to see that there is only one point between Bezzecchi, a young rider from a private team, and Bagnaia, with the factory bike. Pecco forgets a few things, because if there are no results, there are no sponsors and we don’t pay the mechanics and riders decently. When he arrived in MotoGP in an independent team, he was happy to be treated like a professional.

If you are the reigning world champion, you are instructed and taught to bite your tongue seven times before you say stupid things. And he said a huge one. Personally I was very shocked, because it’s something unsporting.”

The French manager then concluded, making matters worse: “I find the idea of ​​penalizing disrespectful. 6-7 tenths? Well at least, in his great indulgence, it didn’t get to the second. Where would sport be in these cases? I see it as a huge lack of respect also towards the VR46. It would be good if you had a chat with Bezzecchi… he has disappointed me a lot, he is a person I respect very much. But I don’t think his words will have any impact. It seems to me a pity that someone, who is in fact our leader, given that he is the reigning world champion, makes such uninteresting comments ”.