In Spain, Driving without a license is not just any offense rather, it is a crime against road safety, something that you will surely not forget Law student and also Enrique Ponce’s girlfriend, Ana Soria.

The young He was allegedly driving the bullfighter’s vehicle from the Almeria municipality of Aguadulce to the capital of the province. At the entrance to the city, they ran into a police checkpoint and, although the couple tried to avoid it by changing places, the agents noticed and requested her documentation.

Soria does not have, nor has he ever had, a driver’s license. For this reason the vehicle was immobilized to be brought to justice and they were taken to the police station, as is usually done in these cases. After the report was made, the hearing was held before the judge.

Although it has not transpired, it can be assumed that a sentence of conformity will have been reached in speedy trial, the most common in these situations and that it occurs after the recognition of the crime by the offender. The most common penalty in these cases is usually a daily fine of between 12 and 24 months, to which work for the community can be added. between 31 and 90 days

The judge will also have to elucidate Ponce’s role in this case, since the car the young woman was driving was that of the bullfighter; It will depend on whether or not he knew that she lacks a driving license to be considered a necessary cooperator. The romance of this couple was the surprise of last summer and since it came to light they have not stopped showing signs of affection through social networks.