“The results of the campaign exceeded expectations. I therefore want to thank everyone, especially the consumers who were the active and winning part of this initiative. The money raised will allow Aisla to invest in research. Aisla is a wonderful Italian company that takes care of wonderful people.” These are the words of Diego Ponasso, Retail Director of Galbusera, on the sidelines of the moment of celebration organized today in Milan together with Aisla (Italian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) to celebrate the conclusion of the 'The Good Taste of Research' campaign, promoted by Galbusera which donated 51 thousand euros to the association.