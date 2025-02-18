Renewing the car can be a considerable investment in these times, which leads many people to maintain their current vehicle while waiting for better opportunities in the second -hand market, with an average price of 17,500 euros in Spain. However, this also means dispensing with modern technologies such as Android Auto or Apple Carplay.

The solution is in the Voam screen, an affordable device that improves driving experience No need to change car: You just need to connect your mobile phone to enjoy your favorite navigation applications and improve connectivity in the car.

With a screen of more than 9 inches, this device not only Allows access to Google Maps or Waze, but also make and receive callsfacilitating a safer and more comfortable driving. In addition, it is ideal to entertain smaller passengers during trips. And all this for less than 90 euros thanks to a coupon on Amazon.

A technological update for less than 90 euros



With this screen you can enjoy Android Auto and CarPlay wireless without the need for complex configurations. Angela Montañez | Voam





Buy for 84 euros



The volam screen is available on Amazon for 109 euros, but It can be achieved for 84 euros by applying a discount coupon 25 euros. This competitive price, together with the good assessments of the users, make it an attractive option for those who wish to modernize their vehicle without spending too much.

Thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, it is possible to link it with the car audio system To listen to music or answer calls without using your hands.

Its assembly with adjustable sucker allows you to place it on the dashboard or windshield in seconds. Besides, allows to visualize multimedia content in a resolution of 1600 × 600 pixelswhich guarantees a visual quality experience during the journeys. Of course, it must be taken into account that it is not compatible with Netflix.





An smart navigation wizard



Beyond entertainment, the Voam screen stands out for its functionality as a driving assistant. With compatibility for Siri and Google Assistant, You can use voice commands to play music, activate GPS or make calls Without looking away from the road.

Your removable assembly system also facilitates its withdrawal In case of leaving the car parked on the street, avoiding attracting unwanted looks.

If you are looking for an accessible way to modernize your car and take advantage of Android Auto and Apple Carplay, this screen is an option to consider. And with the coupon available on Amazon, you can get her for less than 90 euros.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, attending to their benefits and/or sales. Every time you decide to buy through the items of 20Dompras, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

In 20 minutes we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.