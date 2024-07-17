Home page politics

King Charles reads out the government's plans.

Britain’s new government wants to tackle the country’s major problems. Around 40 initiatives address housing, water pollution and the question of what will become of the anti-tobacco law.

London – Around two weeks after the change of government in Great Britain, King Charles III opened Parliament with royal pomp. The monarch read out the government programme of the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The 61-year-old is the first head of government from the social democratic Labour Party in 14 years.

In the “King’s Speech,” a whole series of legislative initiatives were announced with which Starmer wants to tackle problems such as the housing shortage, crumbling infrastructure and poor public transport connections. “Stability will be the cornerstone of my government’s economic policy,” King Charles read from the program, which includes more than 35 laws. Economic growth is the “fundamental mission.”

The 75-year-old king and his wife, Queen Camilla, who celebrated her 77th birthday on Wednesday, had previously arrived with great pomp by carriage in a procession from Buckingham Palace. The “State Opening of Parliament” is one of the most important dates in the royal and political calendar.

He is accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla.

The legislative initiatives announced by the government include a reform of planning law. This is intended to simplify the construction of residential properties and large-scale projects. Railway operators are to be gradually transferred to state ownership and more powers are to be given to local authorities. The rights of employees and tenants are to be strengthened.

A new state-owned company called GB Energy is intended to make investments in renewable energy more attractive. More powers for the water supplier regulator are intended to put an end to the increasing pollution of rivers and coasts. People in Great Britain are repeatedly demonstrating against the discharge of untreated sewage into the sea, for example.

A rapprochement with the EU is also on the agenda. Starmer is taking over plans from the previous government for a new supervisory authority in football and a gradual ban on tobacco. dpa