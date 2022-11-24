PLAION has announced that it will release an Ultralimited Edition Blu-Ray for Pompo, the cinephileanimated film based on the work of Shugo Sugitani. As previously anticipated, the title will be available for purchase starting from starting December 15thbut of this very special edition will be made only 1,000 copies. Store exclusive FUN FACTORYthe Ultralimited will contain a 56-page book, three mini-posters and six collector’s cards, all enclosed in a special box set illustrated by the character designer Shingo Adachi.

Pompo, the cinephile From December 15 on Ultralimited Blu-ray edition Ultralimited Edition Anime Factory numbered in 1,000 copies EXCLUSIVELY on FAN FACTORY the collector’s edition of the film presented and acclaimed at the main genre festivals and nominated at the Annie Awards 2022 as Best Independent Film, directed by Takayuki Hirao, with the character design by Shingo Adachi (Sword Art Online) and from the manga of the same name by Shugo Sugitani published by Kadokawa and nominated for the 2018 Manga Taisho award. Joelle Davidovich Pomponette, known as Pompo, is a talented and successful film producer who, however, has the appearance of a young girl. Her specialty is B-movies, films that Pompo produces one after the other from the “Nyallywood” studios. One day, however, her assistant Gene discovers a new script written by Pompo. Struck by her story, the boy begs her to make the film; Pompo accepts, but on one condition: Gene will have to direct it! Meanwhile, a girl named Natalie comes to town with dreams of being an actress… FORM

Genre: Souls

Direction: Takayuki Hirao

Year: 2021

Label: Anime Factory ULTRLIMITED EDITION + BOOK + 3 BLU-RAY POSTER 1 DISC EXTRAS AND BONUS FEATURES Commercial TV

Teasers

Original Preview

Italian trailers

Film Audio Commentary with Director Takayuki Hirao, Section Director Kenji Imura, and Editor Tsuyoshi Imai

Original video storyboard and picture in picture

6 Collector’s Cards ULTRLIMITED EXCLUSIVE EXTRAS Digipack box set with exclusive artwork illustrated by the film’s character designer Shingo Adachi

56 page book with:

– Original cover illustration by author Shogo Sugitani – Round table: How «Pompo, the movie buff» was created – Original manga by author Shogo Sugitani offered as a bonus at the cinema [Prima parte – Seconda parte] – Manga postscript by author Shogo Sugitani 3 mini-posters 30x40cm

Source: PLAION