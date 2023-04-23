He “shred of humor” is a week after its premiere and the Latina program has received comments from the viewing public. Pompinchu He did not miss the first episode of this production that has Chino Risas, Jhonny Carpincho, Pato Ovalle, “Cholo” Víctor, Dorita Orbegoso, among others, and had a few words about the work they are doing on channel 2. The Republic had the opportunity to talk with the street artist about his private life and his opinion about comedy on TV.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita answers if she will be part of “Jirón del humor”: “I had many proposals”

Pompinchú praises the “Jirón del humor” after the premiere

Unlike “Los ambulantes de la risa”, the production of “Jirón del humor” continued with the project and recorded fun sketches for the amusement of the Peruvian public. Pompinchú did not miss the premiere program and described the participation of his colleagues and the work that Latina is doing.

“Jirón del humor” premiered in Latina on April 15. Photo: Latina

“They are starting well, the sketches are well put together,” he said, also adding that he does not rule out entering Latina: “I would like to return to television, but with a solid program, like “Jirón del humor”. He also had words for his colleagues, who are on the air: “We are friends. I wish them the best, they are working well. In the ring they did it well and now they do it well. The entire cast is there and I congratulate them.”

YOU CAN SEE: Mayimbú cries and regrets calling Chino a traitor Laughter: “I respect him a lot”

How did Pompinchú start in the world of comedy?

In addition, he was asked about his beginnings as a comedian and Pompinchú was surprised to say that he dedicated himself to this work at a very young age. “I started as a child, at the age of 13 in Arequipa, I dressed up as a clown and it was not complicated because we started working and people came to see.

“Now it’s complicated because the Municipality of Lima votes for you, I haven’t been on the streets for a long time,” says the comedian. Currently, he is outside the capital and is dedicated to animating events, sending greetings to his followers on social networks and selling sweets.

Pompinchú created a phrase at the end of the 90s and that continues to this day. Photo: composition GLR/ Latina

Why does Pompinchú dress up as Pikachu?

Due to his small stature, he was nicknamed “Bolita Pompín” and that nickname was reduced over time to “Pompín”. Thanks to his great sympathy with the public, Benito Alonso Gomez Mendoza He did a casting and entered television for the program “El show de los comedians peddlers”.

“Approximately, in the year 98, the Pikachú movie came out and the director told me to see it to make the sequence with the name of Pompinchú,” said the comedian. Finally, he added that his family always supported him in his decision to be a comedian.

#Pompinchú #return #praises #quotshred #humorquot #quotThe #sketchs #put #togetherquot