Pompinchu was one of the humorous characters that appeared last Saturday at the premiere of the program “Los ambulantes de la risa”, which took place during the hours of “Saturday with Andrés”. The expectations of the viewers were the same as those of the comedians, who signed to join the great group and move the program forward. However, Alonso Gonzales, better known as Pompinchú, made the radical decision to abandon the proposal and surprised his followers. What happened?

Pompinchú explains why he resigned from “Los ambulantes de la risa”

Pompinchú commented on the reasons that led him to resign: “They have told us that we will only be on the Andrés Hurtado program for one month and that does not suit me because I practically thought it was a program that they were going to offer us, but I see that we will only be with Andrés Hurtado for one month. So, I told the boys that I’m not going anymore.

In addition, the comedian commented that he was very disappointed to learn that the comedians would not have their own programs. “I thought they were going to give us our own program for traveling comedians and not work for others. In other words, we are only going to work for Andrés Hurtado in a space that is for him, for a month. It’s what he said.”

Pompinchú is no longer in “Los ambulantes de la risa” due to disagreement with Panamericana Televisión. Photo: composition EP/Instagram/Pompinchú/Panamericana TV

Pompinchu annoyed by the remuneration

Added to this, Pompinchú marked his distance with what his fellow program members think. “Kike Suero told me: ‘If you’ve made that decision, well, it’s your problem. Each one with their problem”. But I do not agree with working a month. I think that, as a comedian, there should be a program to see how far we go as a comic program and not work for third parties, as they say. But hey, I better dedicate myself to selling my chocolates nothing else. In other words, there will not be a salary. There will be a tip and, practically, what do I do with a tip? ended.