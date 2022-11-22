‘Pompinchú’, artistic name of Alonso Gonzales, is one of the most popular comedians after his brief stint on Peruvian television. The humorist is also remembered for the famous phrase “For another year it will be”. Although Gonzáles continues to occasionally host private comedy shows, he no longer appears on TV.

During this period, ‘Pompinchú’ obtained the fame that it maintains to this day. This has been possible thanks to the funny sketches that he starred in. But how much did he earn at his prime on television? Coming up next, we tell you.

How much money did ‘Pompinchú’ earn in its prime on Peruvian television?

Alberto Gonzalesbetter known as “Pompinchú”, revealed in an interview given to Carlos Orozco in February of this year that his first salary on television was S/ 600. It should be noted that, at this time, he worked as an extra on TV.

After a while, it began to take on more prominence. Thus, after six months she began to receive S / 1,200. In the following three months, her salary increased to S / 1,600. In this way, he came to earn up to S / 2,200 for his work as a comedian.

“We reached up to S/ 2,200, to the last (…). With this he no longer went out into the street (to do comedy). People called me ‘sobrado’, but I didn’t go out because sometimes I had a little job in the provinces and, well, since I’ve always liked to travel, I would go to these places”, said the comedian ‘Pompinchú’ in the said dialogue.

‘Pompinchú’ came to earn up to S/ 2,200 during his time on television. Photo: capture YouTube / Noelia Forever

How long did ‘Pompinchú’ work on Peruvian television?

In the said dialogue, Alberto Gonzales He also said that, contrary to what is believed, he did not work for many years on television, but only worked for 24 months on the small screen. During this time, he was in the famous program “The traveling comedians show”.

“There are people who think that (comedians) have been around for years. No, we were only there for two years. Furthermore, they have not fired us (…). It was a political issue of the channels, ”he assured.

‘Pompinchú’ worked on television for two years. Photo: capture Al Sexto Día

In what did ‘Pompinchú’ invest the money he earned on television?

After leaving Peruvian television, “Pompinchú” decided to invest the money he earned during this time in accessories and some other household items, as he announced in dialogue with Orozco.

“I bought things for the house. What I needed, what I didn’t have, like a television or a refrigerator, because I’m not from a good family. I was always from a humble, calm family, ”she recounted.

‘Pompinchú’ invested his income mainly in buying items or artifacts he needed at home. Photo: Latina Capture

What does ‘Pompinchú do?

‘Pompinchu’ It is currently dedicated to selling chocolates and other sweets in the city of Lima. He also usually performs private comedy shows in person. The popular comedian has also participated in different advertising spots to utter his famous phrase “Pa’l otro año sera”.

‘Pompinchú’ is dedicated to selling chocolates in the city of Lima. Photo: capture Weekly Report

How did the popular phrase “Pal another year will be” come about?

“For another year it will be” It is the most remembered phrase of the Peruvian comedian. This arose from the need to obtain a personal brand that can differentiate him from the rest of his colleagues. Although everyone used to say that phrase, he knew that each one had to do it in a particular and unique way.

“Well, almost all of us street vendors did it, but each one had their own style of doing it. You always had to differentiate yourself in something and I applied philosophy sayings to it, ”he related.

‘Pompinchú’ and his devotion to the Lord of Miracles

The traveling comic known as ‘Pompinchu’ He arrived at the last procession of the Lord of Miracles to commend himself for the chronic pain that afflicts his hips. The program “On the sixth day” accompanied him throughout the journey of the image, where the artist asked the Cristo Moreno for the relief of his ailments.

How were the beginnings of ‘Pompinchú’ in the world of comedy?

‘Pompinchu’ He worked in adolescence as a clown. This thanks to a friend who motivated him to dabble in comedy. “I started as a child, there in Arequipa at the age of 13, I was a clown with a friend who taught me to play that role because of the size it was. He was flat (short stature) and all that; little by little I learned and traveled to the provinces doing shows with the one he taught me, ”the comedian assured El Popular.