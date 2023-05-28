Pompilio Páez is the new coach of Jaguares de Córdoba

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Pompilio Páez was the coach of América in the match against Millonarios.
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
Juan Carlos Osorio’s usual assistant will take the reins starting this Monday.
Jaguares de Córdoba announced that Pompilio Páez will be their new coach starting this Monday, May 29.
Pompilio Páez arrives at Jaguares
“The Board of Directors of Jaguares FC is allowed to report the hiring of Professor Luis Pompilio Páez as the new Technical Director of the ‘celeste’ team”read in the respective statement.
“The strategist will be accompanied by Humberto Sierra and Carlos Echeverry as assistants, Jorge Ríos and Jeffrey Reyes as physical trainers. The rest of the coaching staff is made up of Víctor Martínez, goalkeeper coach, and Mario Durán, video analyst,” the text continues.
Pompilio, 63, has extensive experience as a technical assistant to Óscar Héctor Quintabani and Paulo César Wanchope, as well as Juan Carlos Osorio, who has been his great squire.
Until today he has directed Once Caldas, in 2012, and then he was as an interim in Mexico (2018) and Nacional (2020).
