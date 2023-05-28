Sunday, May 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pompilio Páez is the new coach of Jaguares de Córdoba

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Pompilio Páez is the new coach of Jaguares de Córdoba


close

Pompilio Páez

Pompilio Páez was the coach of América in the match against Millonarios.

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Pompilio Páez was the coach of América in the match against Millonarios.

Juan Carlos Osorio’s usual assistant will take the reins starting this Monday.

See also  Linda Caicedo at Real Madrid Femenino: how much does her car cost?

Jaguares de Córdoba announced that Pompilio Páez will be their new coach starting this Monday, May 29.

Pompilio Páez arrives at Jaguares

The coach Pompilio Páez will be in charge of the Aztec team in its commitment to the Gold Cup.

“The Board of Directors of Jaguares FC is allowed to report the hiring of Professor Luis Pompilio Páez as the new Technical Director of the ‘celeste’ team”read in the respective statement.

The strategist will be accompanied by Humberto Sierra and Carlos Echeverry as assistants, Jorge Ríos and Jeffrey Reyes as physical trainers. The rest of the coaching staff is made up of Víctor Martínez, goalkeeper coach, and Mario Durán, video analyst,” the text continues.

Pompilio, 63, has extensive experience as a technical assistant to Óscar Héctor Quintabani and Paulo César Wanchope, as well as Juan Carlos Osorio, who has been his great squire.

Until today he has directed Once Caldas, in 2012, and then he was as an interim in Mexico (2018) and Nacional (2020).

See also  Giroud Mr. Derby (he is 73rd): "Proud of this team that never gives up"

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Pompilio #Páez #coach #Jaguares #Córdoba

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Biden and Republicans reach agreement in principle to avoid debt default (American press)

Biden and Republicans reach agreement in principle to avoid debt default (American press)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result