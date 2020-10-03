The head of the US State Department, Mike Pompeo, said that the American side will continue to prosecute the Belarusian authorities, reports TASS…

“The United States and the European Union have taken joint action against those involved in efforts to undermine the country’s democracy,” he recalled and stressed that Washington will continue to prosecute representatives of the republic’s government.

According to Pompeo, we are talking about officials on the eve of “included in the sanctions lists and 16 remaining in them.”

In addition, the US Secretary of State wrote on Twitter that the US authorities will use all the tools at their disposal for this.

Earlier, the United States introduced restrictive measures against eight Belarusian officials and security officials. It was also reported that the European Union imposed sanctions against 40 officials of Belarus. At the same time, there is no President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko on the sanctions list.