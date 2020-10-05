The United States is ready for possible provocations from some opponents during the treatment of President Donald Trump who has been infected with the coronavirus. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned about this. RIA News…

“Our team is ready. We know there are criminal, malevolent characters in the world. The US is fully prepared, ”Pompeo said. He added that the same determination is being demonstrated in the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces.

The American president announced a positive coronavirus test on October 2. His wife Melania Trump was also infected. The President promised to immediately begin treatment and quarantine, but on October 5 he left the hospital and went to meet with his supporters. Later, a doctor from the hospital where Trump is being treated, criticized the action of a high-ranking patient, calling the trip “madness.” According to him, the president ordered his guards to “risk their lives for the theater.”

