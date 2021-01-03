US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the administration of the incumbent President Donald Trump pursued the toughest policy in Russia compared to all others.

On his Twitter page, Pompeo wrote that during Trump’s presidency, more than 365 individuals and legal entities in Russia were included in the sanctions lists.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Russia is on the list of America’s enemies. According to him, Russia is allegedly involved in the recent cyberattacks on US government agencies.

Recall that at the end of 2020, the US Department of Commerce published a list of companies from China and Russia related to the armed forces, against which export restrictions are being imposed. The list includes over 40 Russian companies and departments, including the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the state corporation “Rostec”, enterprises of the aviation, space and other industries.