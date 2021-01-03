US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the administration of the incumbent President Donald Trump pursued the toughest policy in Russia compared to all others.
On his Twitter page, Pompeo wrote that during Trump’s presidency, more than 365 individuals and legal entities in Russia were included in the sanctions lists.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Russia is on the list of America’s enemies. According to him, Russia is allegedly involved in the recent cyberattacks on US government agencies.
…
Leave a Reply