The head of the United States Department of State Mike Pompeo said that the UN restrictive measures against Iran came into force again, despite the fact that the organization itself does not agree with this. RIA News…

Pompeo stressed that states that do not comply with “obligations” to implement the sanctions will face “consequences” in the near future.

“If any country does not agree, the US is ready to punish it,” the secretary of state said.

At the same time, he called Iran “the world’s main sponsor of terrorism and anti-Semitism” and explained that the United Nations sanctions have been restored in accordance with its procedures. According to him, we are talking about an arms embargo. In addition, Pompeo recalled the measures prohibiting Tehran from participating in the enrichment and reprocessing of uranium, the ban on the Iranian side’s testing and development of ballistic missiles, as well as the ban on the transfer of technology related to nuclear technology and missiles.

“Washington expects that all UN member states will fully comply with their obligations to implement these restrictions,” – said the head of the US State Department.

Otherwise, according to Pompeo, the American side is ready to use its internal powers to “organize the consequences.” In addition, he noted that Iran will not be able to benefit from activities prohibited by the organization.

The US Secretary of State also said that “in the coming days” Washington will announce a number of additional measures to strengthen the implementation of UN sanctions and bring violators to justice. He noted that the policy of maximum pressure on the Iranian regime will continue until Tehran concludes a comprehensive agreement with the United States.

Earlier, the US State Department announced Washington’s decision to begin the process of restoring anti-Iranian sanctions. The United States took such a step after the UN Security Council did not support the American draft resolution on the extension of the arms embargo.

At the end of August, members of the UN Security Council did not recognize the US demand to restore sanctions against Iran within the framework of Resolution 2231. At the same time, the American side believes that its notification of the need to return UN sanctions against Tehran is sufficient for these restrictions to be automatically restored.

On the eve it became known that Great Britain, France and Germany again rejected the initiative of the United States to return the UN sanctions against Iran.