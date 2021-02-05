Former US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that the United States cannot afford under President Joe Biden to return to the foreign policy course pursued by the Obama administration, the TV channel reports. Fox News.

Pompeo commented on Biden’s statement that “America is back,” asking a series of questions. In particular, he mentioned the “Islamic State” (a terrorist group banned in the Russian Federation), which, according to him, the Trump team sorted out.

Pomeo also touched upon relations with China and Israel, noting that “the Americans can hardly afford another 8 years of foreign policy, which was under Obama.”