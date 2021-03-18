Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commented on the words of US President Joe Biden to Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Fox News, reports RIA News…

According to Pompeo, Biden’s statement is just a “name-calling”, which is not backed up by deeds. “If you put America first and back up your expressions with real deeds, not just rhetoric and name-calling, then you have a much better chance of success,” he said.

Earlier, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would “pay” if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden allowed an impartial statement about the Russian president.

Commenting on the words of the American leader, Putin said that he would like to have an open conversation with Biden on the air. He added that he is ready to do this either on Friday, or after his trip to the taiga, which is scheduled for the weekend.

The White House replied that Biden had already spoken to Putin and would be too busy on Friday to continue the dialogue live. The US president himself ignored the question of whether he agreed to a conversation with the Russian leader.