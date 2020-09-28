The head of the United States Department of State Mike Pompeo said that China is the main external threat to the American side. Fox News…

According to him, we are talking about both the medium and long term.

Pompeo stressed that the threat is posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State said that “the CCP is building up its armed forces.” According to him, “it infiltrated the United States in a way that the Russian Federation did not do.”

The day before, the head of the White House, Donald Trump, promised, if he wins the upcoming elections, to end the dependence of the American economy on China once and for all.