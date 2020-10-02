US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview on October 1 Fox News did not answer the question of whether the country’s authorities consider opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to be the president of Belarus.

At the same time, he stressed that the United States does not recognize the results of the elections in Belarus, as well as the inauguration of Alexander Lukashenko.

“We declared the elections a falsification within a few days after their completion. We also opposed the fact that now he [Лукашенко] inaugurates himself. We know what the people of Belarus want. They want something different. They want freedom, ”said the head of the American Foreign Ministry.

According to Pompeo, the American authorities intend to support the Belarusian people and provide assistance within the framework of their “diplomatic capabilities.”

The inauguration of the Belarusian leader took place on September 23 at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, the date of the ceremony was not announced. After that, the leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called the event a farce and declared herself the elected president of the country.

On the same day, the State Department announced that they did not consider Alexander Lukashenko the legally elected President of Belarus, since “the results were fabricated and did not reflect legitimacy.”

The European Union also considers the inauguration and new presidential term of Lukashenka as lacking sufficient democratic legitimacy. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab called the last inauguration of Lukashenka as discrediting the president’s reputation “even more.”

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. Since then, opposition protests have continued in the country, disagreeing with their results.