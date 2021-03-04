Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the possibility of his participation in the presidential elections in 2024. He told about this in an interview with Fox News.

Pompeo noted that if the former head of state Donald Trump does not run for office, he himself will consider the possibility of running for president.

“I was always ready to fight. I care about America, ”the former head of the State Department emphasized.

Earlier, Trump did not rule out that he would nominate himself in the next presidential elections. The former head of state said he won the 2020 elections and added that “who knows? I might even decide to beat them a third time, ”he suggested.