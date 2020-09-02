Washington imposes restrictions on the work of diplomats from the PRC in the United States of America. The corresponding statement was made by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. RIA News…

Pompeo said high-level Chinese diplomats now need to obtain permission to visit US university campuses and meet with local government officials.

In addition, the State Department will require permission to host cultural events for more than 50 people, which are hosted by the Chinese Embassy outside diplomatic buildings.

As the Secretary of State specified, the corresponding decision is due to the fact that for many years the Chinese side has put serious obstacles in front of American diplomats working in China, including restrictions on holding meetings.

Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on 24 Chinese companies for helping to build artificial islands in the South China Sea.