The source of the spread of coronavirus infection could be the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The corresponding opinion was expressed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. RIA News…

An American official released some information to support his words. According to information from Washington, even before the first officially registered patient with coronavirus, several researchers from a Chinese laboratory had had time to get sick with this virus.

Pompeo, in his statement, assures that the RaTG13 bat coronavirus has been studied at the PRC Institute since at least 2016, and he, as the Secretary of State recalled, is more than 96% identical to SARS-CoV-2. At the same time, Chinese scientists, according to the United States, did not report on possible “experiments to increase the infectivity or lethality” of this virus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic could have been avoided. Any responsible country would invite global health experts to Wuhan within days of the outbreak, ”says Mike Pompeo.

In conclusion, he once again called on the Chinese side to ensure that WHO experts have access to all facilities, laboratory data, staff, eyewitnesses and complainants.

We will remind, on Thursday, January 14, experts from the World Health Organization arrived in Wuhan to establish the real reasons for the emergence of the new coronavirus. According to the latest data, the number of infected patients in the world has reached 91,816,091; since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1.9 million deaths have been confirmed.