Tests for coronavirus infection taken from US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and his wife Susan have shown negative results. On Friday, October 2, reports Reuters…

According to the Secretary of State, he and his wife passed the test 20 minutes before landing in the city of Dubrovnik, where he is scheduled to meet with the leadership of Croatia.

Pompeo also said that he last met with US President Donald Trump on September 15.

Earlier the same day, the American leader said that he and his wife Melania had contracted the coronavirus. NSN…

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus wished Trump and his wife a speedy recovery from coronavirus, reports RNS… Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to his American counterpart wishing a speedy recovery.

Professor of Virology at the Gamaleya Institute Anatoly Alshtein said that if the coronavirus infection is asymptomatic in the American leader, this will not prevent him from ruling the country.

On the eve of Johns Hopkins University reported that the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in the United States per day increased by 42 812, reaching 7 234 257 since the beginning of the epidemic. According to the University as of October 2, the total number of cases of this infection increased up to 7,277,759.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 207,789 patients have died in the United States.

According to the site Worldometer as of October 2, the total number of coronavirus cases in the world reached 34.4 million.