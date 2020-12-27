The excavations in Pompeii have been going on for many years and have uncovered some exciting finds. But what researchers discovered now surprised them.

Pompeii – It probably will Coronavirus and its global effects find their way into our history books. But the pandemic will probably not land in the museum as quickly as that Eruption of Vesuvius. The misfortune and the remains of Pompeii on the other hand have exerted an incomparable fascination for centuries. Since 18th century will the 79 AD Remains buried under lava, stone and mud have already been excavated and exhibited. The new find that is now in the Parco Archeologico can be seen in Pompeii, surprised the Archaeologists yet.

Painted in bright colors, it gives a detailed insight into everyday life City of Pompeii. The completely preserved stone counter, remains of Food and drinks, little “graffiti“: The archaeologists have one antique takeaway excavated. The thermopoly or the “Snack bar“, As she calls the museum, is one of the oldest in Pompeii, said the Parco Archeologico according to dpa on Saturday with. “The opportunities to study this thermopoly are extraordinary because this is the first time an area of ​​this type has been excavated in its entirety,” emphasized a representative of the museum.

A spectacular find in Pompeii: 79 years after Christ, they indulged in a snack … © picture alliance / dpa / Parco Archeologico | Luigi Spina

The yellow painted counter is painted with colorful pictures. In addition to a nymph on a seahorse the counter is mostly with Everyday situations and Animals decorated. The ducks and a rooster depicted were probably animals that were slaughtered and sold in here. There are also holes notched in the stone table, which, according to the dpa, the researchers assume that the food for sale was displayed there.

Spectacular find in Pmpeji: Who is it who sold snacks here?

In Takeaways Sitting, eating a chicken and gossiping – it already seemed in the first century Pompeii to have been a popular occupation. The brightly painted bar is inviting Speculation a: Who lived here? Who poured the drinks and which one was antique Prankster had carved “.Nicia’s shameless shit” in Latin on the side? The experts suspect that “Nicias” could be the host of the bar have been. During their excavations in 2019, they also found human bones in the brightly painted remains. According to the first findings of the experts, it is the remains of something at that time 50 year old people, probably at the time of catastrophe lay on some kind of bed. Other remains are still being investigated.

So it could be a 50 year old Nicias have been the one here Soft drinks and served his famous roast goose. Nicias was probably powerless in bed when a deadly mass of ash, lava and mud buried his city under itself. His business was closed forever. While also in here and now “snack bars” of all kinds remain closed, unlike Nicias, we can of one temporary closure go out – Lucky.