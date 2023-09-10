Pompeii: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

This evening, 10 September 2023, Pompeii, a 2014 film directed by Paul WS Anderson and starring Kit Harington, Emily Browning, Kiefer Sutherland and Jared Harris, airs on Rai 2. The film traces the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD, which destroyed the Campania town at the time of the Roman Empire. But let’s see together all the information in detail, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

In 62 AD in Britain, a tribe of Celtic knights is brutally wiped out by the Romans led by Corvo. The only survivor is a child named Milo whose mother is murdered in cold blood by Corvo. Having daringly survived the raid, the boy is captured by some slave traders. Seventeen years later (79 AD), a slave owner named Greco is observing a group of gladiators in London at the time. The show bores him and he doesn’t seem particularly interested, until he sees Milo, now grown up and become a very talented gladiator. Milo is soon taken to Pompeii along with other slaves. Here he is noticed by Cassia, a noble girl, daughter of Severus and his wife Aurelia, who is returning to Pompeii after a year spent in Rome. Severus, a rich merchant, hopes to convince the emperor Titus to invest money in the reconstruction of Pompeii, but her daughter warns him not to trust it, due to the great corruption that is now widespread in Rome. One day, however, Vesuvius begins to erupt and everyone will try to save themselves…

Pompeii: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Pompeii, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kit Harington: Milo

Emily Browning: Cassia

Kiefer Sutherland: Senator Crow

Jared Harris: Severe

Carrie-Anne Moss: Aurelia

Jessica Lucas: Ariadne

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje: Penthouse

Sasha Roiz: Marco Proculo

Currie Graham: Bellator

Joe Pingue: Greek

Dalmar Abuzeid: Felix

Ron Kennell: The Weasel

Emmanuel Kabongo: African gladiator

Streaming and TV

Where to see Pompeii live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 10 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.