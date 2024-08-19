Pompeii, 8 million euros in cash found in a doctor’s house seized: hidden and organized in bundles

In the home of a doctorthe Financial Police hI found it 8 million euros in cash hidden behind a wardrobe used as a vault. The discovery was made today, Monday 19 August, by the Provincial Command of the Gdf of Naples, the place where the large sum of money was found. The professional is resident in Saint Mary the Charitya municipality of just over 10,000 inhabitants near the city of Pompeii where he worked as a doctor.

The man was suspected of tax evasionfor this reason the soldiers of the Torre Annunziata Group searched his home which also coincides with his workplace. When the money was found, he he was unable to justify its origin. Furthermore, the way it was hidden and organized made it suspicious: the approximately 8 million euros found were divided into bundles of 20, 50, 100 and 200 euroscollected in plastic bags on which various notes were reported and all hidden behind a wardrobe.

The entire sum of money was found to be “disproportionate to the income declared by the doctor And anomalous both in quantity and in the methods of conservation”, writes the Guardia di Finanza in a note. The reason why it was seized along with documentation regarding the man’s professional activity. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Torre Annunziata validated both the search of the home and the seizure of the assets.

It is also stated in the communication from the Gdf: “The preventive seizure of the cash was subsequently validated by the Judge for the preliminary investigations of the Court of Torre Annunziata, considered the more than reasonable illicit origin of the same, using concrete and specific evidence of the crime of aggravated fraud against the State and in any case of the crime of receiving stolen goods”.