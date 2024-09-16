Pomni’s cosplay from Digital Circus by Lada Lyumos It’s a celebration of colors, faithful to the design of the lively character featured in the web series, which has so far totaled hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

Pomni is a jester who belongs to the world of Digital Circus, but in reality she is a girl trapped in virtual reality who has forgotten his past, yet feels he must find a way to escape the circus and return to his real life.

In trying to achieve this goal, Pomni comes into contact with numerous characters who share her fate: they were ordinary people who found themselves in the virtual world and forgot who they were before.