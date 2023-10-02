For many users of networks and digital technologies, hyperconnectivity is a triggering factor for anxiety and technodependence, but Maryann Kilgallon has set out to counteract this negative effect with POMM® Safety, a suite of simple and portable applications that some of its users consider a “remedy for mental stress.” The Mexican-American businesswoman, who is CEO and founder of Pink Lotus Technologies, has developed since 2017 a portfolio of digital products aimed at guaranteeing safety and well-being in the work and home environment through the efficient use of technology.

Maryann Kilgallon, creator of POMM® safety devices.

Kilgallon, 53, created POMM® safety devices after seeing the news on television of a child suffocated after being locked inside a car for several hours, as revealed in the first episode of the second season of “Founding in Color.” ,” a documentary series from Comcast Universal’s Lift Labs about the challenges of minority entrepreneurs aired in February of this year. Seeking a solution to this all-too-common tragedy, Kilgallon warned that there was a global need for “protection for the most vulnerable,” including the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions who require urgent help in an emergency. POMM® (the acronym for Peace of Mind Monitor), is that portable device that can potentially save tens of thousands of lives and guarantee peace of mind for family members and employers. The application monitors a user’s situation, including their vital signs, automatically sharing their location in real time in the event of a mishap with the nearest emergency centers within the more than 5,000 with which its platform is associated.

As his company establishes itself, Kilgallon has identified new opportunities to diversify his platform by focusing on workplace safety, an area in particular in which Hispanics are more likely to suffer fatal workplace accidents compared to other groups according to statistics. . “This is the perfect time to expand and help companies address employee safety,” says Kilgallon. “I even recently met a company executive who said to me, ‘Where were you two weeks ago, when we thought we had lost one of our employees?’”

“We believe that safety is a moral and legal obligation for any company that can boost spirit, productivity and efficiency among workers,” explains Kilgallon. “We want to make sure employees go home safely to their families each night.”

According to Laresa Tapia, “Maryann’s drive is only surpassed by her huge heart and her desire to create positive change through her entrepreneurial efforts.” Tapia, another successful local Orlando-area entrepreneur, is the inventor of Polyblox multilingual spelling totems, a teaching resource to help teachers teach science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) subjects. ). “It’s an inspiration! Her creative approach to problem solving is great. She also genuinely cares about supporting her fellow entrepreneurs. Maryann is a rising star!,” Tapia wrote on Kilgallon’s LinkedIn profile.

Andrés Goyanes, founder of Aether Marketing Communications, the public relations company of which POMM® Safety is a client, believes that the businesswoman and mother of two children, based in Orlando, Florida, “has had the courage and determination that often we read about other luminaries of the business world. Maryann has always been a kind and thoughtful person, with a bright aura that continues to inspire her team and those she collaborates with, including myself.” Goyanes highlights in that same social network focused on business and employment, the humility and dedication with which Kilgallon “continues to successfully find solutions through its ‘technology with a cause’ innovation approach.”

Senior man using smartphone app. Westend61 (Getty Images/Westend61)

POMM® Safety is one of many Hispanic-owned businesses taking advantage of UPS’s partnership with The Lonely Entrepreneur. The businesswoman, who was included in the 2021 Forbes Next1000 list and is a member of UPS Ignite, the UPS program aimed at empowering entrepreneurs in underrepresented communities, says she is very grateful for the community she found through this initiative. , “for the opportunity to connect and make friends with other founders.”

Kilgallon has relied on The Lonely Entrepreneurs’ suite of services to successfully navigate the complex stages of app and product development. “Being able to rely on the resources of The Lonely Entrepreneur was very helpful for a startup like mine. For an individual owner like me, it can be challenging to receive feedback or ideas about the process or growth strategies.”

Among the many benefits of this initiative is the opportunity for select members to be invited to apply for UPS grants through the Accion Opportunity Fund, an organization that has invested more than $500 million in its 25-year history in its customers. 90% of the fund’s clients are women, ethnic minority homeowners or immigrant business owners.

