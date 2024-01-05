Stellantis' successful establishment for 2023 goes to the Panda house. Closed until 2010, relaunched thanks to a long union negotiation in 2011, the Pomigliano d'Arco plant, in the Neapolitan area, returned to achieving numbers it hadn't seen for 12 years, precisely in the year of its reopening.

215,000 cars left Pomigliano in 2023, 30.3% more than in 2022. The lion's share was taken by the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV and the Dodge Hornet SUV for the US market with 82,300 units in total, which had the 'greater increase; the panda reached 132,700 units. For the Fim Cisl, which today in Turin released the data on the performance of the Stellantis group for the last quarter, it is a positive note which it underlines by recalling that “from the month of January no solidarity contract will be applied anymore, finally reaching zero social safety nets in the plant”.

The national secretary of the Fim Cisl, Ferdinando Uliano, also recalls that in 2023 “this increase in volumes made it possible to recover other workers from the former PCMA and the Nola logistics hub”. For Fim it is “a historic result also for the other unions, who signed the agreements in 2011 with the start of production of the Panda”.

The two assembly lines produce on 12 weekly shifts; 20 shifts are done in some areas such as bodywork, moulding, painting, plastics and logistics. Employment at the site increased by over 1,150 workers, coming on temporary transfers from the other sites of the Stellantis group, in particular from Melfi, Pratola Serra and Cassino. After requests from Fim, “the group reiterated that the production of the panda will continue throughout its life cycle until the arrival of the new model cycle”. For Fim “these are important commitments that Stellantis will then have to assume with precise guarantees also at ministerial level in the development agreement for the auto sector”.