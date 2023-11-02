There is currently a lot of talk about skepticism towards immigration. Employees are needed. Someone who has gained a foothold here tells us what helped him.

It’s all about encounters: here at a language course for refugees in Bruchköbel. Image: Rosa Burczyk

Dhe topic of immigration is currently affecting Germans more than any other – this was recently shown by the ARD Deutschlandtrend. The survey made it clear that skepticism towards refugee policy is growing. 64 percent primarily associate migration with disadvantages. 78 percent think that the integration of refugees into society or the job market is rather poor or very poor.

In view of these survey results, the Polytechnic Society in Frankfurt asked in a panel discussion with an engaged audience how integration of refugees could be successful. One who made it is Nedal Altahan, who made the life-threatening journey across the Mediterranean to Germany in a smuggler’s boat in 2014. Today, the native Syrian has completed his training and has a permanent position at Fresenius Medical Care and has started a part-time master’s degree in international business law. He now also has German citizenship.