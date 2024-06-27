Polytechnic of Milan: 97% of graduates find work within a year

(IMPRESE-LAVORO.COM) Milan, – I97% of Italian master’s graduates from the Milan Polytechnic are already employed one year after graduation, of which 72% with a permanent contract, with engineers recording 98% employment. The percentage of employed people rises to 99% five years after graduation. Furthermore, one in three Italian master’s graduates is already employed on the date of graduation, while almost all graduates (93%) carry out a job consistent with their studies and 95% are employed in the private sector. Furthermore, Italian master’s graduates from the Polytechnic of Milan are satisfied with their training course (87%) and also with their current job (88%). The net monthly salary of Italian master’s graduates one year after graduation is equal to 1,994 euros, with an increase of approximately 180 euros per month compared to the previous year, while five years after graduation it reaches an average of 2,460 euros net, marking a growth of 880 euros per month in four working years. HERE IS THE COMPLETE SURVEY



The number of graduates working in Italy is increasing

More and more graduates from the Polytechnic University of Milan choose to work in Italy: not only the Italian master’s students, of which 86% at 1 year and 87% at 5 years decide to stay, but also the international ones, of which 53% stay at 1 year (+2% compared to the 2023 survey) and 37% 5 years after the title (+5% compared to last year). Those who decide to work abroad mostly stay in Europe. Employment of international master’s graduates trained in the classrooms of the Polytechnic reaches 89% one year after graduation, a percentage which rises to 97% after five years. “The fact that the Polytechnic University of Milan guarantees full employment for its graduates is no longer news. The job market recognizes and welcomes the preparation of those who study at our University and this is fundamental.

Net salaries are also growing

There are further aspects that deserve even greater attention. Among thesethe increase in net salary, a decisive lever for retaining talent within a job market that has European borders. – comments Donatella Sciuto, Rector of the Polytechnic of Milan – Just as the growing number of international graduates who decide to stay in Italy, a precious resource for our industrial system, should be underlined”. As regards three-year graduates, employment reaches 91% one year after graduation and increases to 97% five years after graduation.