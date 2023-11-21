Polytechnic, 160th anniversary celebration thinking about Artificial Intelligence

The Polytechnic of Milan celebrates its 160 years, a milestone that marks a path of innovation, training and research. Founded on November 29, 1863, the University was the first Polytechnic in Italy and the first Milanese university, contributing significantly to the technological, social and economic development of the country. Today, on the occasion of this anniversary, the University wants look forward, to establish itself as a point of reference for innovation, which in this historical moment can only be represented byArtificial intelligence (TO THE).

“160 years of history have taught us that true innovation is based on awareness of the past and a vision of the future”, declares the rector, Donatella Sciuto. “Today, more than ever, we are called to plan the future, to lead change and to respond to the global challenges that await us. The Polytechnic of Milan has been committed to the study of AI for over 50 years. Now the University claims to be great center for artificial intelligencewith a transversal and pervasive approach within all areas of research and innovation”.

