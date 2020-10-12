Two days after meeting Emmanuel Macron in Paris, the President of French Polynesia Edouard Fritch tested positive for Covid-19 on his return to Tahiti, a press release from his communication service announced on Sunday.

“President Edouard Fritch tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from Paris“, affirms the statement of the presidency of Polynesia.”As a precaution and protection measure, his companion, who traveled with him, was also tested and is negative“, according to the text.

At the Elysée last Thursday

Edouard Fritch (68) met President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, before flying back to Papeete the next day. He took a sample on Saturday evening “because he had a little fever and joint pain“. The result was revealed “positive” on the night of Saturday to Sunday, the statement said.

During his stay in Paris, Edouard Fritch also met Prime Minister Jean Castex and Overseas Minister Sébastien Lecornu a week earlier, as well as Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, Monday, October 5.

Test before his trip

Edouard Fritch “had been declared negative in the RT-PCR test carried out in Paris, 3 days before his departure“, indicated its communication service. It was during a new test, carried out in Tahiti, that he was declared positive. He was placed in septaine, a seven-day isolation. According to the press release, his condition is “not worryingSeveral ministers of his government, who remained in Tahiti, have also tested positive in recent days.

Senatorial hugs

According to the latest figures communicated by the health services on Friday, French Polynesia has recorded 2,692 cases of Covid since the reopening of the borders on July 15, and deplores 10 deaths. The epidemic is beginning to affect the remote islands of Tahiti, which are poorly equipped with health structures. A first case was detected in the Marquesas archipelago, on the island of Nuku Hiva, on October 5.

The senatorial elections, which brought together on September 27 in Papeete great voters from all the islands, were able to participate in the spread of the virus in the various archipelagos. Despite calls to respect barrier gestures, many elected officials embraced, as Polynesian customs want. According to the local Ministry of Health, the epidemic peak is expected in January in Polynesia. The local hospital center can accommodate up to 60 people in intensive care.

During the meeting between Emmanuel Macron and Edouard Fritch, the President of the Republic announced that he intended to visit Polynesia at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

