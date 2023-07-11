Poligamy and “macho” culture: letter from a reader to the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino

“Dear Director,

as a child I was surrounded by male adults who bragged about having many women, or that it was important and necessary to have many. From my father, to uncles, to the adults around me, all the same. She was one fashion of the period.

Consequently from adolescence on I always looked for this way, the harem, the polygamy (not cheating being an honest person who has never cheated) and I thought that the only way to happiness for a man was to have many women. Then I lived, cohabitation, marriage, periods alone, polyamorous periods, and I understood one important thing: a woman is enough. I already figured it out a little late.

I also realized that all of those Don Giovanni from my childhood they weren’t great men, but rather problematic people, often obsessed with, but above all psychologically, emotionally and sexually dependent on women. They couldn’t be alone. Probably they too, like me, hadn’t had a Father present and awarepositive and mature male models, who had initiated them to inner knowledge. Today I smile, these types of men make me a little tender and sorry. This is not the man of the future.

Man must be autonomous, emotionally free and emancipated. Man alone can be something extraordinary, independent, creator of things and ideas. His happiness does not lie in the approval of anyone, not even a woman.

It’s nice to have a wife and children, joys of life, but if there is no autonomy, emancipation, inner centering, if you don’t reach your balance alone you will never be able to find suitable partners, have lasting stories, and you will never know if what you have is a choice or a need for a crutch to your unfinished identity. I am happy today to be who I am. No longer manipulated by machismo, women, car rides, from having to demonstrate masculinity through bullying. I’m happy to be a man and that’s it.. because I feel balanced, in love, right. I don’t need other people’s opinions to define me, know who I am.

