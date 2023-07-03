To better manage complex neoplasms such as chronic myeloproliferative ones a multidisciplinary approach involving several specialists is required, in order to optimize the effectiveness of currently available treatments, correctly controlling their possible side effects. And precisely from the point of view of multidisciplinarity the Polycythemia Vera Unit was set up at the Policlinico ‘Paolo Giaccone’ university hospital in Palermo, the first multidisciplinary group in Sicily for the management of patients affected by polycythemia vera, a chronic myeloproliferative neoplasm with a high cardiovascular and thrombotic risk. This is according to an article published on Allies for Health (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), medical-scientific information portal created by Novartis.

Guaranteeing an integrated path to ensure patients the best assistance and increasingly personalized treatments thanks to a multi-specialist approach – reads the article – is just one of the objectives of the Polycythemia Vera Unit where 210 patients are currently followed by a team that carries out assistance and scientific activities: specialists in Hematology, Transfusion Medicine, Cardiology, Oral Medicine with Dentistry, Dermatology and Pathological Anatomy.

Polycythemia vera – remember – is a rare blood cancer caused by an uncontrolled proliferation of certain blood cells, in particular of red blood cells (erythrocytes), a chronic disease with a slow and progressive course. And it is precisely to the increase in the number of red blood cells in the blood, a central element in this disease, that we owe the references to the redness (rubra) of the face and of the conjunctivas and the sensation of heat. Symptoms reported include fatigue, recurring headache, enlarged spleen, night sweats, fever not caused by infection, intense itching on the chest, arms and legs. Sensitivity disturbances in the hands and feet, such as tingling or reduced sensation, are also possible. The higher blood viscosity also increases the risk of thrombosis (up to three times) compared to a healthy person.

“The creation of a joint and multidisciplinary path, such as the Polycythemia Vera Unit – explains the team of the Palermo Aou – is fundamental for the patient and of extreme importance for the specialists and the related structures involved. The Pv Unit aims to guarantee the patient a timely diagnosis and initiation of treatment, an adequate classification of cardiovascular and thrombotic risk and the correction of modifiable risk factors during the follow-up, the correct management of any adverse events resulting from the therapies and complications of the pathology itself” .

The incidence of polycythemia vera in Europe varies between 0.4 and 2.8 cases/100,000 inhabitants per year, with a prevalence of 22 people affected per 100,000, the article points out. Diagnoses mostly occur between the ages of 60 and 70, even if the disease manifests itself before the age of 50, and are more frequent in men.

