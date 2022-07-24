A few months after the release of Moss: Book II exclusively on PlayStation VR, the American studio Polyarc Games, already creator of the first Moss, has launched headlong into a new venture without even a moment of rest, that is to create the port for Oculus Meta Quest 2. On the occasion of the release of this new version we met Chris Alderson, art director and co-founder of the studio, and Doug Burton, game designer, to talk about the background of this new venture.

Eurogamer: what are your feelings about the upcoming release?

Chris Alderson: I am very satisfied from an artistic point of view. I think our team did a good job adapting what we had developed for Playstation VR on Quest 2. This required a lot of optimization and pushed us to find creative solutions to create new textures for materials, to accomplish what we don’t have. could have done on PlayStation VR due to technical limitations. This time I’m particularly proud of the water yield: when we made Moss I for Quest 1 we couldn’t create reflections on the water. So the water and many of the materials, such as metals, were very flat. The Quest 2 version of water, effects, lighting is sharper and more defined than the PlayStation VR version: you can get very close to game objects without them losing definition. I think Moss II may be one of the best looking games on Quest 2 and I feel very confident saying that.



Quill is the cute little mouse protagonist of the Moss series.

Doug Burton: The same goes for me. There is a lot of excitement around this release. We took advantage of the new version for Quest 2 to smooth out imperfections and refining small details. In some situations, for example, we corrected the timing of Quill’s reactions, sound effects and dialogue lines to make them exactly as we imagined them. Or when Quill is too close to an opening door, she now backs away quickly: we have improved Quill’s reactions to the game world so that they seem as authentic as possible. It will be very nice to see who chooses to replay Moss: Book II, they may not notice the individual improvements but they will feel them in the overall experience. It will be fun to watch!

Eurogamer: What should we expect from the Quest 2 version of Moss: Book II? How did you make the most of the hardware features?

Chris Alderson: First, the two controllers give the player much greater freedom. In Moss: Book II we wanted to let players get lost in the game world. The more players are free from any kind of technical limitations, the more they feel connected to Quill and the world, the more they can identify and immerse themselves in the universe we have imagined. PlayStation VR was more limiting, while in this case the barriers to immersion in the game are lower. The Quest 2 comes with a sharper lens that will render the world in high definition, giving gamers an even more authentic experience. What we wanted to create with Moss is a world that feels natural and realistic to the senses to the point where you feel like you are there with the character and forget you are using a headset.

Doug Burton: Among the changes I mentioned earlier, there are sections where we find puzzles that require the use of both hands, or situations in which to use one of the two controllers to load Quill’s weapon while she is doing something else. With the PlayStation VR it would have been impossible to perform these actions at the same time: it was necessary to perform them one at a time. Thanks to the double controller you can perform multiple actions at the same time such as, for example, moving Quill along the level and attacking in the meantime. As I said, these are small changes that will change the pacing of the game and the puzzles.

Chris Alderson: In a way, these improvements increase the sense of empathy with Quill. A very nice action that it is now possible to perform within the game is to heal Quill while with the other hand we keep the enemies away: the feeling you get is that you are protecting her even more than before. I think it’s a nice addition to what we had already created in the previous version.

Eurogamer: What is the degree of replayability compared to the PS VR version?

Chris Alderson: We started working on it right after the PS VR version was released, so we spent a full 4 months developing the version for Meta Quest 2. Instead of adding new features, we spent a lot of time refining what we already had in order to deliver even to the players of Meta Quest 2 a game that was at least as good to see as the one for PS VR. If players want to play it again, they will be able to notice details that they could not previously find due to the poor image sharpness caused by the PS VR. As mentioned earlier, they will have a lot more freedom of movement and can strengthen their bond with Quill even more. We spent most of our time making sure the game was spectacular in all its facets.



Moss: Book II throws us into a fantasy-inspired world.

Eurogamer: What were the challenges and difficulties of adapting Moss: Book II from PlayStation VR to Meta Quest 2? Does this new version have any additions to the previous one?

Chris Alderson: On an artistic level, there were things we couldn’t do: compared to other ports where we moved assets from one version to another, this time we had to recreate them ad hoc. We tried to find creative solutions to do more with less materials, to find ways to combine them. We have rethought many lighting effects, creating additional ones and placing them on the game for Quest 2. While in some cases we could not use the same tools used to develop other versions, we made sure that the quality rendering was equally flawless.

Eurogamer: What are your thoughts on the future of VR? Do you think this sector will continue to grow in the coming years?

Chris Alderson: Quest 2 is selling almost on par with consoles at the moment, but it’s still a growing market – it will take a while for headsets to go mainstream and for everyone to have one. We are very grateful to be able to learn step by step to develop better and better for VR while these technologies are still establishing themselves. It is very nice to be the first to implement some features in VR games with some success. We are optimistic about the future: there are many rumors about viewers, it is rumored that smaller and smaller sets and increasingly sharper lenses will come out. We keep an eye on trends, keep improving and take it as it comes.



The Polyarc Games team has added additional lighting effects within the new version.

Doug Burton: There is a lot of media buzz about the metaverse and a lot of work is being done on the problems that viewers currently have, such as clutter and social interaction during use. So if the technologies follow the needs of those who use them, there will be even more tools to work with, with the consequence that there will be more and more people who will choose the viewers as devices to play. I’m excited to know that Moss I and II are among the games that players often choose when they first try a headset, so we want to continue making games that entertain those who play them by giving them the most immersive experience possible. As headset sales increase, we hope more and more people will want to try Moss!

Eurogamer: Speaking of your plans for the future as a development studio, what’s in store for Polyarc Games? After the success of Moss, will you continue to develop other titles in the same series?

Chris Alderson: For corporate culture we want to create games that are different from each other and that embrace all genres, not just puzzle / action / adventure titles like Moss. What would a sci-fi developed by Polyarc look like? I can’t talk about what we have in development at the moment, but we hope to have a larger IP park soon. I would love to do Moss III sooner or later, but the priority at the moment is to develop more IPs.



Thanks to the potential of Quest 2, Moss: Book II has improved and corrected graphics compared to the VR version.

Eurogamer: Which headset feature would you like to explore more in the future?

Chris Alderson: What I’d like to explore more in the future are characters, from design to interaction – the uniqueness of VR is being able to be in the same place as a character. In Quill’s case, many players love her so much that they want to go out of their way to protect her. These feelings are genuine and I can’t wait to find out what the future holds on the evolution of the feeling of empathy that the player will be able to feel for the characters. It would be very nice if the VR gloves could give the impression of actually touching an in-game object, or if the viewers could understand if we are looking directly at the character in the eye or at another point in the game.

Doug Burton: I agree that gloves can be a huge innovation. It would be nice to be able to have your hands free and at the same time feel like you are touching an object: this would take the gaming experience to the next level. Imagine being able to caress Quill and feel its softness! The experience would be 10 times more tender. Being able to faithfully reproduce more and more senses is what will improve VR.