Polyansky said that diplomats on the sidelines of the UN were outraged by Kyiv’s attack on the Crimean bridge

Diplomats from a number of countries on the sidelines of the UN expressed outrage over Kyiv’s attack on the Crimean bridge. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of Russia to the UN, stated this on the air of the Solovyov-Live TV channel.

He noted that “at least surprise” by the situation was expressed by diplomats from non-partisan countries. “Everyone understands perfectly well that this is a blow to peaceful infrastructure. They know that innocent people died, and it is almost impossible to explain this by some kind of military needs,” Polyansky said.

The terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge took place on July 17. According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the bridge was attacked by two Ukrainian surface drones. As a result, his roadway was damaged.

The explosion injured a teenage girl who was traveling with her parents on vacation. She is currently in the hospital, her parents could not be saved.